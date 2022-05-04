Lady Gaga Offers Rear View In Bikini

Lady Gaga's sculpted posterior and toned legs were on full display on Instagram earlier this week as she shared a smoking-hot bikini photo. Posing poolside for a wide-angle snap that captured her curves in all of their glory, the pop sensation thrilled fans in an itty-bitty blue two-piece, glancing over her shoulder at the camera and flashing a beaming smile.

See the pic below!

Summer Vibes

Seemingly alluding to her peach with a juice box emoji in the caption, Gaga delivered a sultry pose as she leaned on the pool railing and arched her back. Her perky derriere was accentuated by a high-waist thong, which she paired with a strappy top highlighting her trim midsection. She wore black sunglasses and a pouffy hairstyle, with Women's Health noting the look's Marylin Monroe vibe. A sumptuous, glass-facade building occupied the background, framed by lush trees and topiaries.

Scroll for more photos!

Fans Go Wild

Lady Gaga in strappy black dress poses sideways with a hand on her thigh.
Shutterstock | 564025

Captioned "Somebody’s 🧃," the upload sent fans into a frenzy, racking up over 1.6 million likes in addition to 14,200-plus comments. Gaga's friends were right up there piling on the compliments with the rest of the folk, with musician Brian Newman writing "Wowzah!!" under the scorching snap.

"It’s giving princess peach 🍑," said another person, while a third user dubbed Gaga "🍑 queen."

The House of Gucci star is no stranger to posting swimsuit pics and often thrills followers with sexy poolside selfies. Last year, the 36-year-old delighted her audience with a mermaid impersonation while sprawled out on the pavement fresh out of the water. Another booty-centered share, that update saw her rocking a blue tie-dye bikini and has reeled in over 3.2 million likes to date.

New Music Out!

Lady Gaga in white dress with 3D embellishments at the Grammy Awards.
Shutterstock | 751606

The superstar has also been making waves with her new song, "Hold My Hand," which just hit YouTube yesterday. Written for the new Tom Cruise Top Gun movie, Gaga teased the song on the Gram last week when she shared the artwork accompanying the piece.

"I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours," she wrote in an April 27 post. "I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes."

Give the song a listen below!

Absent At The Met Gala

Lady Gaga takes a mirror selfie in brown baggy tee and gray shorts.
instagram | Lady Gaga

Gaga's latest bikini share comes as the Grammy and Oscar winner was noticeably absent from the 2022 Met Gala. According to Elle, the multi-hyphenate skipped the glitzy New York affair because she was busy performing her Jazz and Piano residency show in Las Vegas, where the photo was taken.

While Gaga didn't make the trip to The Big Apple for the prestigious event, her friend Tom Cruise did make the time to catch her Vegas show on May 2, with the duo posing for backstage pics that she later shared on Instagram.

"Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," she wrote alongside the photos that went viral with nearly 1.2 million likes.

