Lady Gaga Offers Rear View In Bikini

Captioned "Somebody’s 🧃," the upload sent fans into a frenzy, racking up over 1.6 million likes in addition to 14,200-plus comments. Gaga's friends were right up there piling on the compliments with the rest of the folk, with musician Brian Newman writing "Wowzah!!" under the scorching snap.

"It’s giving princess peach 🍑," said another person, while a third user dubbed Gaga "🍑 queen."

The House of Gucci star is no stranger to posting swimsuit pics and often thrills followers with sexy poolside selfies. Last year, the 36-year-old delighted her audience with a mermaid impersonation while sprawled out on the pavement fresh out of the water. Another booty-centered share, that update saw her rocking a blue tie-dye bikini and has reeled in over 3.2 million likes to date.