Star actress and producer, Goldie Hawn, rose to fame in her early 20s. At that time, everyone assumed she was on cloud nine. However, the star recently disclosed that she was actually suffering from depression then.

The 76-year-old spoke to Good Morning Britain about the need for mental health care and the work that her MindUP initiative has done since 2003 to provide youngsters with the tools they need to manage stress.

Keep reading to find out what Goldie said.