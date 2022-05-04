NBA Rumors: Hornets Willing To Trade 'James Harden-Type Package' For Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is expected to be one of the most coveted big men on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Gobert may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy with the Jazz. However, according to Sean O’Connell of SiriusXM, a source close to the situation informed him that Gobert is already at "him or me" point and will ask the Jazz to choose between him and Donovan Mitchell this summer.

With Mitchell considered the face of the franchise, the Jazz are highly expected to trade Gobert should they decide to split their tandem.

Rudy Gobert To Hornets

The Jazz are yet to make Gobert officially available on the trading block, but he has already started to be linked to some NBA teams that are looking to upgrade their frontcourt in the 2022 NBA offseason. These include the Charlotte Hornets. According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, the Hornets could be tempted to offer the Jazz a "James Harden-type package" to acquire Gobert this summer.

“If there is one team that might be tempted to put together a James Harden-type package for Gobert, (Charlotte) is the one,” Hollinger wrote, as quoted by Sports Illustrated. “Charlotte badly needs a rim protector and has enough cap flexibility to absorb Gobert’s $170 million salary over the next four years."

Is Rudy Gobert Worth Giving Up 'James Harden-Type Package?

Trading the same type of assets the Philadelphia 76ers gave up to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets may seem like an overpay for a non-floor-spacing big man like Gobert. However, it won't be a surprise if the Hornets decide to go all-in for Gobert. As of now, the Hornets only have a couple of role players, Mason Plumlee and Montrezl Harrell, and one inexperienced big man, PJ Washington, manning the center position.

Having a center of Gobert's caliber would give the Hornets a better matchup against Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Sixers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Boston Celtics.

Rudy Gobert Boosts Hornets' Offense & Defense

Gobert would be an incredible acquisition for the Hornets. Despite his inability to knock down shots from beyond the arc, he remains a very reliable contributor on both ends of the floor. His potential arrival in Charlotte Hornet is expected to improve their defensive efficiency which currently ranks No. 22 in the league, allowing 111.0 points per 100 possessions.

Aside from being an elite defender and a quality rim protector, Gobert would also give the Hornets a very reliable scorer under the basket and a monster rebounder. This season, he averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 71.3 percent from the field.

Trading Rudy Gobert To Hornets A No-Brainer For Jazz

The Jazz are no longer expected to think twice before sending Gobert to the Hornets in exchange for a "James Harden-type package." Instead of being stuck in mediocrity, trading Gobert would enable the Jazz to acquire assets that they need to continue building a competitive roster around Mitchell. As Hollinger noted, the Hornets' potential offer for Gobert might include Washington, Gordon Hayward, and 13th and 15th picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Hayward may no longer be in his prime, but most Jazz fans would definitely love to have him back in Utah. When healthy, Hayward could help the Jazz lessen the loads on Mitchell's shoulders on the offensive end of the floor next season.

