NBA Rumors: Hornets Willing To Trade 'James Harden-Type Package' For Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is expected to be one of the most coveted big men on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. Gobert may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy with the Jazz. However, according to Sean O’Connell of SiriusXM, a source close to the situation informed him that Gobert is already at "him or me" point and will ask the Jazz to choose between him and Donovan Mitchell this summer.

With Mitchell considered the face of the franchise, the Jazz are highly expected to trade Gobert should they decide to split their tandem.