Vanessa Hudgens Bends Over In Swimsuit For 'Film Day'

Vanessa Hudgens is the Queen of Coachella per Twitter and Instagram thanks to her daring fashion over the years. Last year and the one before when she decried the cancellation of the annual festival, fans came at her saying she was insensitive to the pandemic going on at the time. However, it appears all is forgiven this year as the valley festival returned and she reclaimed her rightful positive as the most fashionable Coachella attendant.

Sparkling In A See-Through Coverall

Hudgens wore a black one-piece monokini forming a halter neck bandeau top joined to a high-rise T-shaped bottom with a ring underneath a sheer crystal mini coverall. She paired her sparkly outfit with black combat boots, curly brown hair, sunglasses, a multicolored crossbody bag, and a Cowgirl hat. As always, she attended the festival with her loyal friendship crew, including videographer Vince Rossi, who commented under her post saying,"Coachella wasn't ready for the Lewks."

A Bohemian Princess Style

Hudgens partied under the Yuma Tent in a blue striped bikini worn underneath a yellow maxi coverall. The plunging neckline and low back hemline revealed her triangle top. Hudgens paired her bohemian look with a wide-brimmed raffia hat and brown-lens sunglasses smiling gleefully as she danced around the tent.

The flowing design and thigh-high slit on the coverall made her movement fluid, and she showed her 45.1 million audiences why she's the dancing queen.

Double-Packing And Staying Prepared In Magenta

In a magenta three-piece set, Hudgens went full fairy mode, wearing her bikini with high-waist pants and a deconstructed chiffon jacket. She added a patterned bucket hat, hoop earrings, a body chain, a shoulder bag, and sunglasses to her outfit. When you zoom in, you'll see that the actress wore a double top because there's a red patch print triangle top matching her bucket hat underneath the pink halter neck. Hudgens packed a towel and some other festival essentials in her bag, ready for whatever the night brings.

Partnership With Fabletics

Hudgens love for fashion led to a collaboration with athleisure wear brand Fabletics and she designed their Spring Sun-Daze collection. It includes swimwear, activewear, and lifestyle fashion. She said that it's a reflection of her style and is a full lifestyle collection for well-rounded individuals. Hudgens wants women to feel empowered and confident when they wear the pieces in the collection. The patches stand out for her because they're colorful and she loves that!

