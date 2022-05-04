Vanessa Hudgens Bends Over In Swimsuit For 'Film Day'

Vanessa Hudgens is the Queen of Coachella per Twitter and Instagram thanks to her daring fashion over the years. Last year and the one before when she decried the cancellation of the annual festival, fans came at her saying she was insensitive to the pandemic going on at the time. However, it appears all is forgiven this year as the valley festival returned and she reclaimed her rightful positive as the most fashionable Coachella attendant.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become beach-ready too.