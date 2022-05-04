MMA News: Chael Sonnen Proposes Possible Opponent For Conor McGregor Who Has 'Absolutely Never Been Discussed'

Though both fighters have never been linked to each other regarding a potential match, Channen said that there's a special reason why the UFC should schedule a fight between McGregor and Chiesa.

"But just to remind you guys when the bus incident between Conor and the dolly and Khabib (Nurmagomedov) took place, there was lawsuits that followed that, and Chiesa was one of them," Sonnen said. "Chiesa got glass into his eye – it was very bad experience."

Sonnen was talking about the incident that happened during UFC 223 fight week in Brooklyn. McGregor threw a dolly at the window of the bus where Khabib Nurmagomedov was in. Chiesa, who was also inside the bus, was hit by shards of glass which resulted in the cancellation of his title fight against Anthony Pettis.