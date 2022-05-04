Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal is expected to be one of the biggest names on the trading block in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Wizards may have said on numerous occasions that they don't have any plan of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. But if they fail to build a legitimate title contender around him this summer, most people think that Beal could finally demand a trade from the Wizards. Once he expresses his desire to leave, the Wizards would be left with no choice but to listen to offers for him on the trade market.
NBA Rumors: Nets Could Get Bradley Beal For Ben Simmons & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster
Potential Trade Destination - Brooklyn Nets
One of the aspiring contenders that are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Beal from the Wizards is the Brooklyn Nets. Despite having Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on their roster, the Nets still suffered a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. To have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title, the Nets may still need to add a third star who would help Durant and Irving carry the team next year.
Trading Ben Simmons For Bradley Beal
The Nets may have just acquired Ben Simmons at the 2022 NBA trade deadline but with the uncertainties surrounding his physical and mental health and questionable fit with Durant and Irving, some people believe that they are better off trading him again this summer. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Nets to swap Simmons for Beal.
In the proposed trade scenario, the Nets would be sending a trade package that includes Simmons, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.
Nets Create Another 'Big 3'
The proposed trade deal would be a no-brainer for the Nets since they are just basically trading some of the assets they got from sending James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Beal. The successful acquisition of Beal would significantly improve the Nets' performance on the offensive end of the floor and allow them to form another "Big Three" with Irving and Durant. Beal would give the Nets a prolific scorer, a decent playmaker, and a legitimate three-point threat.
With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Beal would be the ideal third star that the Nets need alongside their two ball-dominant superstars next season.
Wizards Face Inevitable Rebuild
The hypothetical blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Wizards, especially if Beal is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. Instead of taking the risk of losing him as a free agent without getting anything in return, the suggested would enable them to turn his expiring contract into a young All-Star in Simmons and two future first-round selections that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.
Simmons may still have some major flaws in his game, but no one can deny his superstar potential. The Wizards could make Simmons the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in Washington in the post-Beal era.