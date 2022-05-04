NBA Rumors: Nets Could Get Bradley Beal For Ben Simmons & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

The Nets may have just acquired Ben Simmons at the 2022 NBA trade deadline but with the uncertainties surrounding his physical and mental health and questionable fit with Durant and Irving, some people believe that they are better off trading him again this summer. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Nets to swap Simmons for Beal.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Nets would be sending a trade package that includes Simmons, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.