Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Discuss Phone Sex On 'The Late Late Show'

Shutterstock | 564025

The Late Late Show With James Corden is a CBS late-night talk and variety comedy show in the United States. It premiered in January 1995, with Tom Snyder as the first host, followed by Craig Kilborn, Craig Ferguson, and now James Corden

The show hosts a late-night after-party every weeknight, with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games, and skits. James distinguishes his show by giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the green room, bringing all of his guests out simultaneously, and lending his musical and acting talents to numerous segments. 

Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band perform unique, improvised music during the night.

Keep scrolling for a glimpse into one of the most recent episodes that featured Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda
Shutterstock | 673594

Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin appeared on The Late Late Show on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, and were featured in a segment titled "Life Advice." The actresses were asked questions about their personal life by members of the show's staff.

One of the crew members asked, “What do you think truly matters in life?”

“You probably didn’t hear that, did you?” Jane joked to her co-star, who answered, “Health. Your health first. But then second, I would give up the obsessing with dumb things and focus on things that are less dumb.”

Phone Sex Keeps A Long Distance Relationship Going

During the show, another staff member wondered about how to keep a long-distance relationship going.  And Lily gave the most shocking answer.

“I would recommend phone sex,” she responded. 

“I second that,” Jane added.

Jane and Lily Shared A Trailer On The 'Grace And Frankie' Set

The pair talked about what it was like to share a trailer on the set of their beloved Netflix show, which aired its last episode on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Jane made a joke about sharing the trailer with Lily saying, "Oh my god, a trailer with a very thin wall between so I could hear everything."

She continued, “Basically she destroyed my life because I am sitting there seriously while my very creative team makes me look human and…on the other side for the whole morning — and she takes a lot longer than I do — laughter, there’s nothing but laughter. I mean, like, from-the-gut laughter. And it’s like what does she do that makes everybody laugh? Everybody’s laughing on her side of the wall and I apologize to my guys.”

Jane And Lily Are Real-Life Besties

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda hugging and laughing
Shutterstock | 564025

Jane and Lily are not just an excellent onscreen pair but have been real-life friends for nearly four decades. 

They have not only been on The Late Night Show with James Corden but several others like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live

Each time the pair features in a show, it is always a fun time filled with life's wisdom. 

