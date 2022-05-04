Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Discuss Phone Sex On 'The Late Late Show'

The Late Late Show With James Corden is a CBS late-night talk and variety comedy show in the United States. It premiered in January 1995, with Tom Snyder as the first host, followed by Craig Kilborn, Craig Ferguson, and now James Corden.

The show hosts a late-night after-party every weeknight, with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games, and skits. James distinguishes his show by giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the green room, bringing all of his guests out simultaneously, and lending his musical and acting talents to numerous segments.

Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band perform unique, improvised music during the night.

