NBA News: Kyrie Irving Admits He Didn't Feel He Was Back With Brooklyn Nets

Among the primary reasons for the Nets' shortcomings in the 2021-22 campaign was the star point guard.

Irving missed the first 35 games due to his reluctance to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Although he returned to finish the season, he voiced during a recent appearance on "The ETCs with Kevin Durant" podcast that he didn't feel fully back with the team.

“I never felt like I was back,” Irving said.

Irving's sentiment is a bit surprising, given that the franchise welcomed him back and allowed him to partake in the games he was eligible to play. His decision not to take the vaccine forced him to miss a significant chunk of the season.

When he returned, he performed well, exemplified by his 50-point outing against the Charlotte Hornets and 60 points against the Orlando Magic. He appeared extremely comfortable on the court, but his comments demonstrate he wasn't entirely that.

Ultimately, Irving will have the chance to get that feeling this upcoming offseason.