NBA News: Sixers Provide Joel Embiid Injury Update

The 76ers are expected to play the first two games of the second-round playoff series against the Heat without Embiid.

Although it isn't set in stone when the star big man will make his return, he is making progress toward playing as early as Game 3. Head coach Doc Rivers provided an encouraging update on Tuesday, voicing that the 28-year-old is feeling better.

"I know he did something yesterday, but not much, and I know he's feeling a lot better," Rivers said via ESPN."I don't want to give false hope either. So I'll just stop there."

Rivers stopped short of giving any insight regarding when Embiid will return, but it's certainly an encouraging sign. It comes a day after ESPN's Ramona Shelburne revealed that the five-time All-Star was still dealing with a sensitivity to light.

The 76ers will take all the precautionary measures, but it's clear that Embiid hoping to return as soon as possible. He will likely have to wear a face mask to protect his fractured orbital bone.