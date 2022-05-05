Unsolved Mysteries: Super Bowl Sunday Turns Tragic With Syracuse Teen's Murder

The Super Bowl is supposed to be a day filled with good food, family and friends, and good old American entertainment. That was the case on January 28, 2001, when the American Football Conference champion Baltimore Ravens and the National Football Conference champion New York Giants faced off in Super Bowl XXXV.

For 18-year-old Jill-Lyn Euto, the Super Bowl was going to be another chance to spend time with her mother and sister. The teenager from Syracuse, New York had made plans to watch the game with her family. But the game came and went, and Jill-Lyn never showed up. Her mother,

Joanne Browning, called her phone several times, but never got an answer.

Joanne was of course worried, but in her mind, she figured Jill-Lyn would eventually call back with some explanation of where she was and why she didn't show up for the game as planned. Eventually, she went to bed and hoped she would touch base with her daughter in the morning.