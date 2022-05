Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Biden said that the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade would radically change America's legal system.

"It would mean that every other decision related to the notion of privacy is thrown into question," the president said, per Axios, referring to the decision in the 1965 case Griswold v. Connecticut.

Griswold v. Connecticut ruled that the Constitution protects the liberty of married couples to buy and use contraceptives.