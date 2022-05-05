'Honey, We're Not Close': Melissa Gorga And Teresa Giudice Go At It On 'RHONJ' Season 12 Reunion

On what was part one of the season 12 reunion, Teresa Giudice was center stage, facing off with the likes of her nemesis Margaret Josephs, who she believes is out to sabotage her relationship with her fiancé, Luis “Louie’ Ruelas but was also neck and neck yet again with Melissa and Joe Gorga.

Teresa, 49, looked her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, 43, straight in the face to confirm she would not be a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding, before slamming her brother, Joe Gorga, for getting “too involved” in lady drama.

