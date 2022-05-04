Taking care of one's mental health is an extremely important subject to discuss. Several well-known celebrities have recently spoken about their experiences with depression and anxiety. Kristen Bell, a Hollywood actress, has revealed her mental health motto, which she also employs while raising her daughters.

According to the actress, she does not let her mental health issues persist as she deals with them swiftly. She added that some of the things she does include exercise, giving herself time, and talking about anything that is upsetting her. Keep scrolling to know how she keeps her mental health in check.