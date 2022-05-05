MLB News: Clayton Kershaw Reacts To Making Dodgers History

The sold-out crowd rose to their feet and bathed Kershaw in a standing ovation. The 34-year-old walked around the mound, tipping his cap to the adoring crowd as graphics commemorating the accomplishment flashed around the stadium.

"It's special," Kershaw said after the game. "I didn't expect it. I understand that the Dodgers are a historic franchise and have been around a long time, so the guys that are on that list that I was fortunate enough to pass was a big deal. But I didn't know that fans would know or honestly care that much. It was special for me. It really was. It was cool to see. I tried to brush it off and keep going, but they wouldn't let me. It definitely meant a lot."

Kershaw pitched six innings, surrendering four hits, two walks, a run, and striking out seven. The future Hall of Famer finished the night with an even 2700 career strikeouts.