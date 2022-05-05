MLB News: Clayton Kershaw Reacts To Making Dodgers History

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw checks for signal from catcher before throwing a pitch
Shutterstock | 340777

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

A sold-out crowd at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles witnessed something special on Saturday. The Los Angeles Dodgers lost that game 5-1 to the Detroit Tigers, and yet history was made. Clayton Kershaw, one of the best pitchers in the storied history of the Dodgers, broke the all-time franchise record for career strikeouts.

The moment came during the top of the fourth inning. The game was tied at one, and Detroit had a runner on first. On an 0-2 count, Kershaw fired a pitch low and off the plate, but it was enough to get Detroit's rookie first baseman Spencer Torkelson to swing through it. It was career strikeout 2697.

Kershaw Reacts

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw mid-pitch
Shutterstock | 340777

The sold-out crowd rose to their feet and bathed Kershaw in a standing ovation. The 34-year-old walked around the mound, tipping his cap to the adoring crowd as graphics commemorating the accomplishment flashed around the stadium.

"It's special," Kershaw said after the game. "I didn't expect it. I understand that the Dodgers are a historic franchise and have been around a long time, so the guys that are on that list that I was fortunate enough to pass was a big deal. But I didn't know that fans would know or honestly care that much. It was special for me. It really was. It was cool to see. I tried to brush it off and keep going, but they wouldn't let me. It definitely meant a lot."

Kershaw pitched six innings, surrendering four hits, two walks, a run, and striking out seven. The future Hall of Famer finished the night with an even 2700 career strikeouts.

A Record That Stood For Decades

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Don Sutton
Wikimedia | JonP125

The Dodgers franchise record for career strikeouts had stood since 1979, when Hall of Famer Don Sutton surpassed another Hall of Fame hurler in Don Drysdale. Sutton pitched for the Dodgers until 1980, when the team allowed him to become a free agent. He then spent time with the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, California Angels, and Oakand Athletics before returning to the Dodgers for his final season in 1988.

Sutton was enshrined in Cooperstown 10 years after his final season in the Major Leagues. Known for his durability, Sutton never landed on the injured list during his playing days and never missed his turn in the rotation.

He currently holds many Dodgers pitching records, including innings pitched, shutouts, and wins. In January 2021, after a long battle with kidney cancer, Sutton passed away at the age of 75 in his Rancho Mirage, California home.

What's Next For Kershaw?

Clayton Kershaw mid pitch
Shutterstock | 340777

The 34-year-old former NL MVP is currently pitching on a one-year contract. Kershaw, who's spent his entire career with the Dodgers, signed a one-year pact after the lockout in March. Whether Kershaw pitches after this year remains to be seen, but he could retire tomorrow and have a spot in Cooperstown waiting for him.

There are still a few Dodgers records he could chase, however, if he feels up to it.

More History?

Clayton Kershaw mid windup
Shutterstock | 340777

The next record Kershaw could go after is Sutton's record for wins. Sutton finished with 233 wins as a Dodger, whereas Kershaw sits fourth on that list with 188.

Kershaw could pass that record with time, but he needs to continue to pitch at a high level. The last time he won 20+ games in a season was 2014, and the closest he's come since was 2017.

However, he's off to an amazing start this season, and there's no reason to believe he won't continue this form. While it may not look likely, it can't be ruled out that Kershaw makes more Dodgers history.

