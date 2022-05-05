MLB News: Clayton Kershaw Reacts To Making Dodgers History

A sold-out crowd at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles witnessed something special on Saturday. The Los Angeles Dodgers lost that game 5-1 to the Detroit Tigers, and yet history was made. Clayton Kershaw, one of the best pitchers in the storied history of the Dodgers, broke the all-time franchise record for career strikeouts.
The moment came during the top of the fourth inning. The game was tied at one, and Detroit had a runner on first. On an 0-2 count, Kershaw fired a pitch low and off the plate, but it was enough to get Detroit's rookie first baseman Spencer Torkelson to swing through it. It was career strikeout 2697.