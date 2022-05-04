What Happened To Morgan Nick? Mystery Continues For 27 Years

It was just another night at the baseball field in Alma, Arkansas, for Colleen Nick and her 6-year-old daughter, Morgan Nick.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on June 9, 1995, Morgan asked her mother if she could join her friends nearby catching lightning bugs. Her mother stayed nearby watching a little league ball game.

Her friends said Morgan stopped by her mother's car alone to empty sand out of her shoes. They reported seeing an unidentified man talking to her while she put her shoes back on.

When the game ended, Morgan's friends returned without her. Colleen searched, but Morgan was nowhere to be found. She has not been seen since then.