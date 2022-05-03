Philadelphia 76ers At Miami Heat [May 5] - NBA Playoffs Picks And Predictions

Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers will square off again at FTX Arena for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Erik Spoelstra's team made a big statement and made the most of Joel Embiid's absence in the first game of the series, with Bam Adebayo eating DeAndre Jordan alive on every single possession.

Now, Doc Rivers will need to dig deep into his bag of tricks to try and cope with their glaring issues at the center position as he looks to avoid falling to a 0-2 hole vs. the first seed in the East.