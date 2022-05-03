Netflix's ‘The Ultimatum’ Is Headed For An LGBTQ+ Season 2

The first season followed five couples together in Austin, with one each demanding from their partner to marry them or move on. In a twist set-up, Netflix decided to have the couples split and match with someone else from the batch of contestants for three weeks, and in the end, they all had to decide whether or not to marry their partner or break up. According to Coelen, viewers can expect a very different cast from the first season, and also will get to see the show from a new perspective. Says Coelen:

“We’re already well into season two, and it’s amazing. Just setting up the experience and the stakes of that, and then just allowing them to really go through this in the way that makes sense for them. It turned out to be very different, but equally as great, as season one.”