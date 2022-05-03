Netflix's ‘The Ultimatum’ Is Headed For An LGBTQ+ Season 2

Creators of the show are already working on an all-queer cast!
Creators of the show are already working on an all-queer cast!
After following several heterosexual couples around and the trials and tribulations that relationships go through when it comes to sealing the deal through marriage, the second season of The Ultimatum is expanding its palate by premiering an all-queer cast. According to the series creator, Chris Coelen, the next iteration of the show will focus on queer couples as they attempt to put a ring on it or move on.
The first season followed five couples together in Austin, with one each demanding from their partner to marry them or move on. In a twist set-up, Netflix decided to have the couples split and match with someone else from the batch of contestants for three weeks, and in the end, they all had to decide whether or not to marry their partner or break up. According to Coelen, viewers can expect a very different cast from the first season, and also will get to see the show from a new perspective. Says Coelen:
“We’re already well into season two, and it’s amazing. Just setting up the experience and the stakes of that, and then just allowing them to really go through this in the way that makes sense for them. It turned out to be very different, but equally as great, as season one.”
There is a slew of other dating shows dominating television at the moment, including Love Island, The Bachelor, and Love Is Blind, but The Ultimatum is set to make history with its second-season approach, with only one other mainstream show even attempting such a premise years ago. That show, MTV’s Are You The One? tried it with season 8, and Logo TV also failed with Finding Prince Charming. The Ultimatum may have a bit more success now that America is more progressive than it has ever been when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community and has the full support of Netflix. Plus, unlike these other shows, The Ultimatum will have a cast that is comprised fully of queer members instead of a few token contestants.
As it turns out, Rae Williams, who came on to the show with partner Zay Wilson, revealed at the end of the show that was bisexual and had been dating a woman after the show ended. The admission marks the perfect segway for the next season to go all-queer and all out. Fans cannot wait for the second season already, and with such great viewership in its first season, the casting of LGTBQ+ members is something that makes many highly anticipate the debut!