Golden State Warriors At Memphis Grizzlies [May 3] - Picks And Predictions For The NBA Playoffs

Two of the best teams in the world will meet again when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Steve Kerr's team held on to the win thanks to a huge defensive play in the clutch by Stephen Curry, who swatted Ja Morant's shot attempt twice. The Warriors are now 2-point favorites ahead of this matchup, with the game total set at a whopping 227.5 points.

This will be an exciting clash between two fast-paced offenses. But who'll prevail? Let's break it down!