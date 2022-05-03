Golden State Warriors At Memphis Grizzlies [May 3] - Picks And Predictions For The NBA Playoffs

Stephen Curry
Wikimedia | Dudek1337

Sports
Ernesto Cova

Two of the best teams in the world will meet again when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Steve Kerr's team held on to the win thanks to a huge defensive play in the clutch by Stephen Curry, who swatted Ja Morant's shot attempt twice. The Warriors are now 2-point favorites ahead of this matchup, with the game total set at a whopping 227.5 points.

This will be an exciting clash between two fast-paced offenses. But who'll prevail? Let's break it down!

Grizzlies Want To Bounce Back

Ja Morant
Wikimedia | Editorofthewiki

The Memphis Grizzlies have been a tough rival for the Golden State Warriors as of late. They've even knocked them out of the playoff last season by beating them in the play-in tournament.

Clearly, this is one of the few teams that can actually match up with the Dubs' combination of shooting and switching, as they proved by nearly taking them down in Game 1. Then again, the Dubs hold the edge when it comes to experience at this stage, so the up-and-coming Grizzlies will need to prove that they can handle the pressure.

Is The Dynasty Back?

Draymond Green
Wikimedia | Dudek1337

The Golden State Warriors are once again playing like a championship-caliber team. Jordan Poole's offensive breakout has helped carry the load, while Klay Thompson's defense is back after a slow start to the season.

This team is tailor-made for the postseason and Steve Kerr's new 'Death Lineup' is as lethal as it's been. They're the team no one wants to face in the playoffs and are playing with a chip on their shoulders.

Key Stats, Trends, And Injuries

Steven Adams
Wikimedia | Doppelganger.decoy

Once again, the Warriors will have to get by without Andre Iguodala for this game. For the Grizzlies, Steven Adams, Santi Aldama, and Killian Tille will be in the nursing home, although neither of them cracked the rotation lately.

When it comes to trends, it's worth noting that the 0ver is 6-0 in Warriors' last 6 games following a straight-up win and 4-0 in Warriors' last 4 games as a road favorite. However, the Warriors are 3-7-2 ATS in their last 12 playoff games as a favorite.

Predictions For Warriors at Grizzlies

Stephen Curry
Giphy | NBA

The Grizzlies are no pushovers and this series is likely going the distance. Then again, after watching the Warriors win even with Draymond Green's ejection, you can only think they'll take another win on the road tonight.

It's not often that you can find that much value with Golden State, as they're not usually favored by just two points. But if you don't want to take your chances at this stage, leaning towards the over should be a safer choice.

