Buck Showalter had already addressed this subject a couple of weeks ago. Per him, it all had to do with the league's crackdown on the 'sticky stuff' last year:

"Let’s be frank about it," Showalter said. "Gripping a baseball, the pitchers took it too far with the Spider Tack and made it a pitching advantage with spin rate and everything, and now I’m not so sure we haven’t gone too far the other way. Trying to grip a baseball that’s been rubbed with mud in April and early May and October is real slick. The rosin just doesn’t do as much as you think. Somehow I think we’ve gone too far."

Sticky stuff or not, something's going on and it better stop before someone gets hurt for real.