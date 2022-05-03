Four Things You Didn't Know About AJ McCarron's Wife Katherine Webb

Katherine has beautiful blue-green eyes and an impressive physique that's been both a blessing and sometimes a "curse." While her beauty is striking, it became the cause of controversy in 20133 when Brent Musburger, a telecast announcer, highlighted it during a game.

The internet and media had divergent views on the commentary referring to her as a Lovely Lady because some took it as a good-natured compliment. In contrast, others considered it a trivialization of her achievements as a human being. She has since defended Musburger, saying the media treated him harshly and "overreacted" to the compliment and that she felt flattered instead.