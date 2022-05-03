'If It’s An Oak Tree, I Want It To Grow As An Oak Tree': Will Smith On Parenting

Will Smith and his family have dominated headlines ever since his now infamous Oscar slap heard around the world. Fans and celebrities alike were split on the actor, with many condemning his actions. The Smith family is taking some time to themselves, but they've always been one in the limelight. And Smith has always described himself as a family man, the patriarch to his three kids – Trey, Jaden, and Willows – and wife Jada.

In the past, Smith got candidly honest about both his marriage and raising his kids while remaining a Hollywood celeb in front of cameras.

Will Smith And His Children

Will Smith
Shutterstock | 842245

Will Smith is a father of three children. His oldest, Trey Smith, is 29-years-old from his first marriage with ex-wife Sheree Zampino. Smith later had Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21, with his second wife Jada. All three of Smith's children have gone on to pursue their own passions. As a father, Smith always encouraged them to express their creativity. Both Jaden and Willow followed their parents into the entertainment business.

In an interview with BET, Will Smith got candid about being a father. As a parent, he said he always encouraged his children to be who they are.

“I feel that the greatest gift that I can give my children is the freedom to be who they are. Jada and I are very serious about finding what they are and encouraging them to be what they are because you can never be happy being what you’re not. As a parent, if it’s an oak tree, I want it to grow as an oak tree. I’m not going to try to force it to be an apple tree," Smith said.

Lessons Learned Along The Way

Will smith
Shutterstock | 564025

Part of being a parent was also learning from his children along the way. In particular, Will Smith said his daughter Willow helped open his eyes.

“She shaved her head bald in the middle of her ‘Whip My Hair’ tour. I was like, ‘Oh, s**t.’ I’m looking at that girl and I’m like, ‘Got it. I understand. You will not have this trouble out of me ever again," Smith said. "Let’s go, baby. We can go. For me, it was that soldier that was pushing and wasn't paying any attention whatsoever to what was going on emotionally with this beautiful little creature in front of me. That was the first part of the collapsing of my father’s suit that I was wearing that wasn’t mine.”

Ups And Downs

Will Smith
Shutterstock | 2914948

Outside of being a father, Smith is also a husband to his wife Jada. The two married back in 1997. In recent years, their marriage has come under public scrutiny after the pair briefly separated following a birthday bash Will threw for Jada. Both have gone on record about their marriage and its ups and downs.

An Unconventional Marriage

Will Smith
Shutterstock | 842245

Will Smith describes his marriage as unconventional but revealed that communication with his partner helped make things work all of these years.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage. … Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship,” Smith told GQ. “So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection."

