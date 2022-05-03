NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving & Jerami Grant To Bulls In Proposed Three-Team Trade Involving Nets & Pistons

The 2021-22 NBA season is yet to come to an end, but several interesting trade ideas have already started surfacing on the web. These include that hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving to the Chicago Bulls in the 2022 NBA offseason. The suggested trade won't only be between the Nets and the Bulls, but it would also involve the Detroit Pistons.

In the proposed trade scenario by James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network, the Bulls would get Irving and Jerami Grant, the Nets would receive Nikola Vucevic, Lonzo Ball, and Isaiah Livers, and the Pistons would obtain Joe Harris, Patrick Williams, and a 2022 first-round pick.