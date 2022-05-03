The Squid Game actress made a stunning debut on the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala event.
HoYeon Jung Stuns In Cut-Out Minidress At Met Gala
HoYeon Is Ready For Her Close-Up!
It might be argued for many for months to come that last night, a star was born in HoYeon Jung, who made a grand entrance with her first foray onto the red carpet of the Met Gala. The 27-year-old actress, who has risen to fame off the strength of the Netflix international sensation Squid Game, made the most of Monday night with a suede cut-out dress that didn’t follow the theme of the night of ‘Gilded Glamour’, but instead veered in another direction.
Nonetheless, the starlet did not disappoint in a cut-out ensemble that definitely stood out. The suede dress and knee-high boots and glittering jewels were more than enough to keep the cameras popping and heads turning!
'Squid Game' Is Just The Beginning For HoYeon
Due to the overnight success of Squid Game on Netflix, HoYeon has been inundated with offers on both sides of the Atlantic, and the coming year or two will arguably see her star rise even further. Now that a second season of the hit series has been ordered, the South Korean native will soon have a following as large as her native country. Already, Squid Game has won three SAG Awards since its debut last year and is still the most-watched show on the streamer to date. What that equates to is that more than a billion people have seen HoYeon’s face, and she is assuredly not going anywhere but up, up, up!
HoYeon’s Look Inspired By 1800's Oil Paintings
HoYeon and her team turned to the paintings of John Singer Sargent and Robert Henri to devise a dress that was in step with her wishes for her debut at The Met. According to Jung, there was definitely a deep dive into the look, stating:
“We wanted to keep the makeup very sheer with just a hint of color on my cheeks and lips.”
When Jung emerged on the red carpet, the finished look included a Louis Vuitton mini dress and black knee-high boots. Her team deserves high marks for the effort and this will be the first of many other forays on to future red carpets later this year.
HoYeong Brought Her All-Korean Team
Aeri Yun, Jung, Park, and Cho combined to create the look everyone saw on the red carpet, and this was a move that was celebrated by the Asian community at large. With more representation being called for in Hollywood, seeing HoYeong strut her stuff for billions of people worldwide this week is simply transcendent and a sign of the times!