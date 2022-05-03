HoYeon Jung Stuns In Cut-Out Minidress At Met Gala

It might be argued for many for months to come that last night, a star was born in HoYeon Jung, who made a grand entrance with her first foray onto the red carpet of the Met Gala. The 27-year-old actress, who has risen to fame off the strength of the Netflix international sensation Squid Game, made the most of Monday night with a suede cut-out dress that didn’t follow the theme of the night of ‘Gilded Glamour’, but instead veered in another direction.

Nonetheless, the starlet did not disappoint in a cut-out ensemble that definitely stood out. The suede dress and knee-high boots and glittering jewels were more than enough to keep the cameras popping and heads turning!