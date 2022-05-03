Hailey Bieber Wows In Braless Dress At Met Gala

There is no question that Hailey Bieber most definitely understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala, arriving in absolute splendor from head to toe in a custom-made Yves Saint Laurent white gown that featured a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs and complete with a feather coat. Appearing on the red carpet solo without her pop singer husband Justin Bieber, Hailey proved she had more than enough star power to appease the crowd, who were mesmerized by her outfit. The model, who recently underwent surgery to repair a hole in her heart, seemed in perfect health and was met with well wishes from the crowd.

