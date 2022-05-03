Hailey Bieber arrived sans superstar hubby Justin Bieber, and set the paparazzi on fire with her all-white glam look!
Hailey Bieber Wows In Braless Dress At Met Gala
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving & Jerami Grant To Bulls In Proposed Three-Team Trade Involving Nets & Pistons
OK Hailey, Come THROUGH!
There is no question that Hailey Bieber most definitely understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala, arriving in absolute splendor from head to toe in a custom-made Yves Saint Laurent white gown that featured a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs and complete with a feather coat. Appearing on the red carpet solo without her pop singer husband Justin Bieber, Hailey proved she had more than enough star power to appease the crowd, who were mesmerized by her outfit. The model, who recently underwent surgery to repair a hole in her heart, seemed in perfect health and was met with well wishes from the crowd.
Keep scrolling for more photos.
The Details Of Hailey’s Glam
Keeping the rest of her look minimal considering the high glam factor already heavily featured, Hailey Bieber wore strappy black and crystal heels, with light bronze eyeshadow and pink lipstick. To really take the look to the next level, Bieber chose Tiffany as her jeweler for the event, adding even more glamour with her blonde hair parted in the middle and pulled back for a sleek bun that accentuated her fine features.
Met Gala 2022’s Theme Was ‘Gilded Glamour’
Regarded by many in the industry as the Super Bowl of international red carpets, The Met Gala, formerly known as The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual event meant to raise awareness as well as funds for the arts, and every year, a theme is placed for the NYC event, which is traditionally held on the first Monday of May for the Costume Institute. B
ecause of the pandemic the past couple of years, a few things were re-arranged, and the dress code this year is a continuation of last year’s 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’. Entrance is pricey, with the event costing as much as $35,000 per person, and entire tables costing between $200,000 to $300,000, a small price to pay for some of the world’s richest celebrities. Last year, over $16 million dollars was raised to benefit the Met Costume Institute, and this year’s hosts included Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Drawing Inspiration From Supermodels Of The Past
Just as Bella Hadid was noted this year for paying honor to former models that paved the way before them, Hailey did the same, drawing inspiration from Jerry Hall, one of the most iconic supermodels of the 70s and 80s. Bieber had her dress designed with Hall in mind, and anyone that knows the history of fashion can see that Hailey took the time to do thorough research and hit all the right notes. It’s a sartorial win all-around!