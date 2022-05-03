First seen on the runway in 1992, the revealing gown returns 30 years later.
Emily Ratajkowski Wows In Braless Beaded Versace At Met Gala
The Met Gala 2022 Went Back In Time
Each year, the Met Gala has a theme, and many fans are always left wondering who actually paid attention to the assignment, and who chose to march to their own beat. Part of the fun is deciding the next few days after the event which celebrities succeeded, and which ones failed to make the cut. With an unofficial competition so cutthroat, there are bound to be some that fall by the wayside, while others bask in success. This year, many celebrities on the red carpet opted to go back centuries to resurrect a look, model Emily Ratajkowski went back to the prime days of the supermodel – 1992.
Emily Tells The History Of The Iconic Dress
Fashion is a part of history, and according to Emily, there is a story behind her dress. She states:
“It was originally worn by Yasmeen, an amazing supermodel I’m obsessed with. She’s the last one who wore it.”
Canadian-born model Yasmeen Ghauri was a known face on the runway in the 90s, popular for her hip-swinging walk as she commanded runways. Originally designed by the late Gianni Versace, the dress is a throwback to one of the most legendary eras in fashion, with a few other stars paying respects to that time in history, including model Hailey Bieber, who paid tribute to supermodel Jerry Hall by wearing a Saint Laurent creation.
Ratajkowski Killed It With Accessories
In the new era, a bit of a revamp was in order, and Emily chose to take the look to the modern era with a few embellishments and upgrades that fit the times. The skin-baring dress was accessorized with drop earrings and sandals, with an up-do hairstyle that highlighted her angular face and cheekbones. According to many critics, Emily had one of the most eye-catching looks of the night and one that will be remembered for all time!
Emily Celebrates Donatella Versace’s Birthday!
This year, the Met Gala just so happened to fall on Gianni Versace’s sister’s birthday, and Emily made sure to commemorate the designer who is an icon in her own right after taking over the reins of the company following the assassination of her brother in the 90s. On her Instagram page, the model captioned one photo to Donatella Versace with: “Happy birthday to the queen, I am honoured to know you.”