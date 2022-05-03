Emily Ratajkowski Wows In Braless Beaded Versace At Met Gala

Fashion is a part of history, and according to Emily, there is a story behind her dress. She states:

“It was originally worn by Yasmeen, an amazing supermodel I’m obsessed with. She’s the last one who wore it.”

Canadian-born model Yasmeen Ghauri was a known face on the runway in the 90s, popular for her hip-swinging walk as she commanded runways. Originally designed by the late Gianni Versace, the dress is a throwback to one of the most legendary eras in fashion, with a few other stars paying respects to that time in history, including model Hailey Bieber, who paid tribute to supermodel Jerry Hall by wearing a Saint Laurent creation.