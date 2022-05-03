Cara Delevingne Goes Topless At Met Gala

British actress Cara Delevingne would always be a Met Gala Monday conversation. Last year, she sparked a feminist conversation with her white fence suit saying, "Peg the Patriarchy." She paired the all-white look with a long wet curl swept to the side and red-shade makeup, but this year, she changed her look to something entirely different! Her transformation into a modern-day Regency Era British soldier had left everyone talking mainly because of her jaw-dropping "suit-off" moment on the red carpet.

See the two looks below and keep scrolling for when she took off her blazer!

A Regency Era British Soldier

Cara wore a blood-red satin two-piece pantsuit consisting of a cropped blazer and smart straight-legged pants. She paired the outfit with matching chunky platform pumps and a walking stick but that wasn't the best part of the outfit because nothing could've prepared us for the body chain reveal when she removed her jacket!

Firstly, she exposed her body dripping in gold body glitter and showed off her gold plate pasties and accentuating butterfly chains connecting her multilayered link necklaces. Then she had a fancy corset snatching her already tiny waist, and she switched last year's black hair for a golden blonde style.

Appreciate The Details

We can't forget the makeup she complimented her look with - a shimmery fairy-style eyeshadow and subtle nude lipstick. Cara has many unforgettable Met Gala looks, but this year's Dior suit is joining the top two, arguably not number two.

Cara's rose tattoo was still visible despite being almost buried under the gold glitter. She got it after starring in the Hulu TV series, Only Murders In The Building, alongside Selena Gomez, as a sign of their friendship.

Only Murders In The Building Returns

The new friends would return in the second season of the series on June 28. Although Cara started as a guest, she's been bumped to a season regular this year reprising her role as an Art enthusiast, Alice.

Her next acting role is on Amazon Prime's video Carnival Row alongside Orlando Bloom and the Docuseries Planet Sex.

Going Topless Is Nothing New

Going topless isn't new to the actress/model as she's rocked the style many times in her campaigns and on the red carpet. Last month, she posed on her chest sans top in a 7 for all Mankind ad telling her fans to "Just Be You." Although her arm covered her modesty, hints of mounding flesh still peeked through the folds teasing her bare bust.

