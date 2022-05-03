Cara Delevingne Goes Topless At Met Gala

British actress Cara Delevingne would always be a Met Gala Monday conversation. Last year, she sparked a feminist conversation with her white fence suit saying, "Peg the Patriarchy." She paired the all-white look with a long wet curl swept to the side and red-shade makeup, but this year, she changed her look to something entirely different! Her transformation into a modern-day Regency Era British soldier had left everyone talking mainly because of her jaw-dropping "suit-off" moment on the red carpet.

See the two looks below and keep scrolling for when she took off her blazer!