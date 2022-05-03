'Still Healing': 'Selling Sunset' Star Jason Oppenheim Talks Chrishell Stause Split

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause split amid filming on Netflix's Selling Sunset season five. And, after fans watched the breakup play out on the show, the realtor spoke out about his heartache.

Watching 'Selling Sunset' Was A 'Setback' For Jason Oppenheim

'Selling Sunset' cast on plane with Jason Oppenheim in white hoodie
instagram | Instagram | Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause may reportedly be dating Australian musician G Flip, but while she has allegedly moved on, Jason Oppenheim, is struggling.

During an interview with Page Six at the end of last month, the Selling Sunset cast member and owner of The Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage, admitted that watching his December 2021 breakup play out on the show served as a “setback” for his healing.

“That was tough,” he admitted. “I did watch it a couple of days ago, and it was even more difficult than I expected, so I don’t think anyone should have to do that, to be honest.”

Jason Oppenheim Wasn't Ready For Children

Throughout the fifth season of Selling Sunset, Oppenheim and Stause appeared to be as happy as could be as they traveled with one another and spent time with their co-stars, who are also their real-life co-workers and friends.

Oppenheim and Stause were even seen discussing the possibility of creating embryos to secure their ability to start a family one day. However, after Oppenheim decided he was not yet ready to start a family, they announced they were parting ways.

As Page Six noted, Stause said on Instagram that she didn't have the luxury of time as she would if she were a man.

Jason Oppenheim Doesn't Know When He Will Be Ready To Settle Down And Start A Family

"[I’m] still healing, still processing,” Oppenheim continued. “I think or I’d hoped that maybe I’d … processed it better by now, but it’s clearly going to be a longer process than I expected.”

While Oppenheim is still coping with his split, the heartbreak he's been struggling with hasn't changed his stance on his plans for a future family or when he'd like to settle down and focus his attention on his home life.

“I haven’t really gotten back to a homeostasis in my personal life. I don’t know how long that’s going to take,” he confessed.

Jason Oppenheim Thinks The 'Selling Sunset' Reunion Will Be Even Harder

Moving on to the topic of the Selling Sunset reunion, which was filmed on April 24, Oppenheim admitted the taping wasn't something he was "looking forward" to.

“I think it’s making things more difficult. Having to rewatch it has made things more difficult, and I think the reunion will make things more difficult," he stated.

The Selling Sunset season five reunion will be released on Netflix this Friday.

