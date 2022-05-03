Chrishell Stause may reportedly be dating Australian musician G Flip, but while she has allegedly moved on, Jason Oppenheim, is struggling.

During an interview with Page Six at the end of last month, the Selling Sunset cast member and owner of The Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage, admitted that watching his December 2021 breakup play out on the show served as a “setback” for his healing.

“That was tough,” he admitted. “I did watch it a couple of days ago, and it was even more difficult than I expected, so I don’t think anyone should have to do that, to be honest.”