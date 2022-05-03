The supermodel made a triumphant return to the Met Gala this year in two striking looks!
Bella Hadid Sizzles In Nipple Pasties For Met Gala After-Party
Bella’s Back, Baby!
After three years away from the Met Gala due to COVID and not being vaccinated, Bella Hadid made a grand re-entrance to the Met Gala this year, and for fans that have been waiting for her to return to the red carpet, she ignited and inspired from one look to the next. Her social media fans will be talking about this for more than a few days, to say the least!
Scroll for the photos.
Bella Returns With The Fierceness!
For this year’s Met Gala, Bella chose Burberry to make her entrance, stunning onlookers in a leather corset, matching evening gloves, and a thigh-high slit and sheer lace tights that had hearts racing. With a look this ravishing, her makeup was kept minimal and included matte nude lipstick, a classic updo hairstyle, and flushed cheeks to complete the look. The theme for the night might have been under the banner ‘gothic glamour’, but Bella took it up a notch with her own brand of goth glam that certainly had the crowd talking.
Bella’s Met Gala Afterparty Look Is Giving!
Once the Met Gala party came to a close, many stars opted to wear different outfits for the rest of the night, and that included Bella, who transformed into another black outfit that was anything but basic! Exchanging a corset for nipple pasties and stockings, the model left the official Met party and met up with her celebrity friends in New York, and the paparazzi stayed close by, snapping her up at every angle!
Barely There? No One Cares!
There is no question that Bella and big sis Gigi Hadid are known for owning the night wherever in the world they may be, so it should come as no surprise that they will turn up and turn out when they feel the time is right. Plus?
If you had a body this taut and toned, you’d probably show as much skin too, and Bella, who is at the height of her supermodel powers at the age of 25, chose to expose most of her upper body without a care in a world for things like modesty. As she hit up trendy nightspot Zero Bond in NYC, she reminded her followers and the industry why she is always one to watch and imitate when it comes to trends the world over.