Kendall Jenner will always have a moment at the Met Gala and she proved that again this year first at the main event and later at the after-party in Zero Bond. The 26-year-old model put her own spin on the theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, yet still managed to carry the wow factor. Her first look was courtesy of Prada and it covered most of her body while the second look exposed her slender physique.

