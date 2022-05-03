Melissa Gorga And Family Enjoy Fun Day Out

Melissa Gorga showed her two million-plus Instagram followers what life is about in newly posted family photos on their fun day out. The reality TV star is unapologetically all about her family, and she reminds fans and foes alike at every chance she gets.

When her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice excluded her from her wedding party, the 43-year-old voiced her displeasure and called the 49-year-old TV personality a hypocrite for excluding her family member even though she preaches familial love. Melissa also said she's over the situation and would rather focus on her immediate family.