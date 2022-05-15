Taylor Swift's Cat's Alleged Net Worth Revealed

Today's society is filled with a world of crazy cat lovers, but one celebrity lovers her feline companions more than anyone else. Taylor Swift has never been shy about her adoration for her three cats. Her TikTok frequently features her furry friends with whom the world has fallen in love.
In 2014, Taylor got a new fluffy cat named Oliva Benson after Mariska Hargitay's legendary "Law And Order: Special Victims Unit" character. However, the recent news regarding her alleged net worth has left Taylor fans across the world completely shook. This cat is RICH.