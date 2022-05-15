Taylor Swift's Cat's Alleged Net Worth Revealed

It's no secret that Taylor herself is one of the most successful recording artists of all time. With that success comes a massive fortune to match it. However, her cat Olivia might match or even surpass her owner if her alleged net worth is true.

According to the 2018 Pet Rich List , Oliva has the third-highest net worth of any domesticated cat. The cat's amassed fortune can be attributed to appearances in Taylor's music videos. Oliva has also appeared in various commercials for companies like Coke, which yielded a hefty profit.

If that's not crazy enough, Oliva also makes money from her own clothing line on Taylor's official website. Say what you want about Taylor Swift (and people do), but she knows how to market herself and anything tied to her name to maximize profits.