Gemma Chan Stuns In 'After Hours' Dress

Gemma Chan attended this year's MET Gala, In America: An anthology of Fashion, wearing a structured Louis Vuitton dress. The actress has been low-key since her last appearance during Fashion Week in March, but she came out for Fashion's biggest night.

Her after-party dress was more demure with its figure-hugging design and thin strap sleeve accentuating her slender figure. It also looked more like the actress' style than the dramatic gown she changed from.

Check out more pictures below.

Although her dress choice wasn't custom-made, it still left jaws dropping on the floor with its unique design.

Vogue Britain reported that the fashion house chose to dress its ambassadors in the archive and pre-worn designs as a commitment to circular creativity.