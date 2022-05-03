Gemma Chan Stuns In 'After Hours' Dress

Gemma Chan attended this year's MET Gala, In America: An anthology of Fashion, wearing a structured Louis Vuitton dress. The actress has been low-key since her last appearance during Fashion Week in March, but she came out for Fashion's biggest night.

Her after-party dress was more demure with its figure-hugging design and thin strap sleeve accentuating her slender figure. It also looked more like the actress' style than the dramatic gown she changed from.

Check out more pictures below.

Although her dress choice wasn't custom-made, it still left jaws dropping on the floor with its unique design.

Vogue Britain reported that the fashion house chose to dress its ambassadors in the archive and pre-worn designs as a commitment to circular creativity.

Turning Heads In LV

Chan wore a black and silver bejeweled Spring/Summer 22 Ellipse dress that hung loosely on her body with an exaggerated hip cage. She paired the dress with lace and faux-leather mesh cape from the 2020 Cruise collection that looked like it was made for the gown.

The Chinese-English actress styled her shoulder-length brown hair in a loose curl and paired it with simple drop earrings visible through her parted back hair.

A Team OF 14

13 other House ambassadors including Chloë Grace Moretz, a pregnant Sophie Turner, Cynthia Erivo, Eileen Gu, Phoebe Dynevor, and more joined the actress in Louis Vuitton outfits. While the outfits live on as the Creative Director, Nicolas Ghesquière intended, many of the looks didn't fit the theme of Gilded Glamour. He didn't seem worried though because,

"There's no better feeling than to know your designs will live on," he told Vogue.

Hoyeon Jung Wears The Chandelier Dress

House ambassador Hoyeon Jung previously wore the same dress in a Gold embroidered design to the Critics Choice award earlier this year. She styled her hair in the same way as Chan but didn't add the cape or any other jacket to the loose-fitted gown. Jung lefts everyone on the carpet shocked and in awe the same way Chan did today albeit less dramatic because we'd seen it before. The Korean actress' dress to the Met Gala, however, was underwhelming as she wore a short minidress and knee-high boots.

Chan To Star In Don't Worry Darling

Chan will star in the upcoming psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in his movie debut. The movie is also Style's girlfriend, Olivia Wilde's directorial debut, and she called it a Love Letter to The Matrix and Inception. She said it would challenge the viewers' perception on life and make them ask the question,

"What would it take to give up your life to do what is right?"

