Richard Jefferson Blasts The Nets After Celtics' Game 1 Loss Against the Bucks

The Celtics fell to a disappointing Game 1 loss to the defending champions has put them a little behind the eight ball.

However, former NBA forward and current ESPN NBA analyst Richard Jefferson interpreted the result from a different angle by pointing out what it says about the Nets.

"Boston will be fine but it also shows how far away the NETS really were from being a contender this year!" Jefferson tweeted.

The Nets fell to a four-game sweep against the Celtics in the first round, which in some ways makes Boston's home loss to the shorthanded Bucks more eye-opening. Brooklyn played far from a team holding realistic NBA title aspirations.

Kevin Durant struggled offensively outside of his 39-point outing in Game 4. Meanwhile, the Nets struggled defensively against the Celtics, giving up leads multiple times.

By the same token, Jefferson isn't one to shy away from these takes to point out perspectives not many major media personalities are confident to venture into. Nonetheless, his stance underlines how disastrous the 2021-22 campaign was for the Nets.