4 Things To Know About MLB Star Aaron Judge's Wife Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is famous for being a right fielder for the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball. He was drafted in the 2013 MLB draft but didn't make it to the majors until 2016 after spending several years in the minors.

He is currently a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and is aiming for his first World Series title. The 30-year-old baseball player has done pretty well for himself in his career, but that is not all. He is happily married to Samantha Bracksieck. 

Not much is known about Samantha as she is not so present on social media. In addition, she and Aaron have kept their relationship from the public eye. Hence, only a handful of information about the baseballer's wife is known. However, here are four things to know about Samantha.

Samantha Met Aaron In High School

There is no information on when Samantha and Aaron began dating, but they are thought to be high school sweethearts. They both attended Linden High School. Afterward, they attended California State University, Fresno. 

Aaron and Samantha got married in a private wedding at Montage Kapalua Bay in Maui, Hawaii, on December 11, 2021, with only a few of the couple's closest friends and family members in attendance.

Samantha's Got The Brains

Samantha is not just a regular beautiful young lady. She boasts of both attractiveness and intelligence. While the MLB WAG was in high school, she worked hard and moved to the university to further her studies. She has always aspired to be a successful and educated woman. Hence she got undergraduate and graduate degrees in exercise science at the university.

Samantha Loves Fashion 

Samantha, like other WAGS, is obsessed with fashion. She owns clothes from several different designer brands. But then, the beautiful diva does not like flaunting them. Instead, she appears really sophisticated and simple, with a bit of glitz.

Samantha Was Once Arrested For DUI

While the couple has managed to keep their romance hidden from the public eye, they attracted unwelcome attention after Samantha was pulled up by cops in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2020, for driving with her headlights off and going 10 miles per hour over the speed limit. 

She later admitted to having a glass of wine before driving to Mastro's Steakhouse.

According to TMZ Sports, in an attempt to get out of the situation, she was caught on camera name dropping the Yankees' right fielder. 

“Do you know who my boyfriend is? My boyfriend is not in a spot where I should be, like, having this happen. He’s like a public figure. So, like, me being arrested for, like, having two glasses of wine is not OK,” Samantha said at some point during the arrest.

Samantha incurred five charges, including extreme DUI, for having a blood alcohol content of .15 to.19. But after she pleaded guilty, the charges were dismissed, including the extreme DUI allegation. 

Despite everything, Aaron and Samantha kept going strong in their relationship. She is still a well-known character and one of the most popular New York Yankees' WAGs.

