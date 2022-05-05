4 Things To Know About MLB Star Aaron Judge's Wife Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge is famous for being a right fielder for the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball. He was drafted in the 2013 MLB draft but didn't make it to the majors until 2016 after spending several years in the minors.

He is currently a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner and is aiming for his first World Series title. The 30-year-old baseball player has done pretty well for himself in his career, but that is not all. He is happily married to Samantha Bracksieck.

Not much is known about Samantha as she is not so present on social media. In addition, she and Aaron have kept their relationship from the public eye. Hence, only a handful of information about the baseballer's wife is known. However, here are four things to know about Samantha.