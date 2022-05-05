The talk on the streets at the moment is about Olivia Wilde’s upcoming and highly-anticipated movie Don’t Worry Darling.

This is the second movie for Wilde as a director and we can already tell that she, and the cast, will not disappoint us. If you watched Booksmart which marked her debut as a director then you will definitely agree with us!

Another reason that makes us excited is that the crew started working on the movie since 2020 so this is a guarantee that people won’t argue about its quality.