Per the viral post, Clinton was relocated to Cuba and jailed on April 28.

In reality, the former secretary of state posted on Facebook about Holocaust Days of Remembrance and recalled a visit she made to Jerusalem in 2009.

Later that same day, she posted a photo of herself paying tribute to Albright, who also served as secretary of state. And on April 29, Clinton asked her Twitter followers to consider sponsoring a Ukrainian refugee family.

"Understandably, she didn’t post anything on social media about being detained, because she wasn’t. There are no news reports to support this unfounded claim, nor any other credible sources," PolitiFact concluded.