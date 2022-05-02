NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Bradley Beal In Proposed 3-Team Trade Involving Wizards & Hornets

Beal would be a dream acquisition for the Lakers. His potential arrival in Los Angeles would tremendously improve their offensive efficiency which currently ranks No. 23 in the league, scoring 107.9 points per 100 possessions. He would give them a very reliable third-scoring option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as a great playmaker and a decent three-point shooter.

This season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, he would be the ideal third star that the Lakers need alongside James and Davis next season.