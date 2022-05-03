SZA Puts On A Busty Display In Vivienne Westwood At Met Gala

What better way to enter the mainstream consciousness than in spectacular Vivienne Westwood? Olivia Rodrigo was a vision winning her Grammys and everyone wouldn't stop talking about her gown from the iconic designer, who has already claimed plenty of newcomers thanks to her stance on fast fashion.

There are few mainstream designers as vocal about the sustainability of fashion than Vivienne herself, who has broken down the principle in simple slogans that anyone can digest. Under the mantra ‘buy less’, Westwood has led the charge towards the industry as a whole doing its part to protect the environment and produce clothes as organically as possible in order to save the planet for future generations. She is proud to boast that currently, 98% of the materials shown in her collections are low-impact and cruelty-free, a stat that very few brands of her size can attest to.