SZA Puts On A Busty Display In Vivienne Westwood At Met Gala

As one of the most respected designers in the world, Vivienne Westwood’s greatest gift to the fashion world has been literally herself. In a wink and nod to some of the most acclaimed looks she has created over the past, the British fashion diva has remixed some of the beloved elements from her back catalog and re-packaged them for a new generation.

Vivienne Westwood's spring collection takes still somehow manages to remain fresh, innovative, and avant-garde, adjectives that have always been associated with the bon vivant of the industry. She is one of the most requested designers of celebrities, both new and old, and when it is time for red carpet season, a who's who list of stars are always singing her praises. So, it came as no surprise to see SZA walking the Met Gala carpet in an over-the-top pink Vivienne Westwood dress that hugs her cleavage and a gigantic hat. Simply genius.

Westwood Revisits The 'Tied To The Mast' Collection

According to those closest to her, one of Vivienne Westwood’s personal favorite trends comes from her 1998 Tied to the Mast collection, also a fan favorite that took the pirate look to new heights. The release was inspired by none other than Redfern, a British couturier who was notable during the 19th century for his swashbuckling creations. That was also the year that Georgia May Jagger (Mick’s daughter) and Lily McMenamy took over the runways with the looks, cavorting in the now-iconic looks that became instant concrete jungle classics that are now getting a recalibration for the next generation of fashionistas.

Vivienne Westwood Brand Is A Leader In Sustainable Fashion

What better way to enter the mainstream consciousness than in spectacular Vivienne Westwood? Olivia Rodrigo was a vision winning her Grammys and everyone wouldn't stop talking about her gown from the iconic designer, who has already claimed plenty of newcomers thanks to her stance on fast fashion.

There are few mainstream designers as vocal about the sustainability of fashion than Vivienne herself, who has broken down the principle in simple slogans that anyone can digest. Under the mantra ‘buy less’, Westwood has led the charge towards the industry as a whole doing its part to protect the environment and produce clothes as organically as possible in order to save the planet for future generations. She is proud to boast that currently, 98% of the materials shown in her collections are low-impact and cruelty-free, a stat that very few brands of her size can attest to.

Why The Vivienne Westwood Brand Remains Progressive

Always bringing something fresh with each collection, Vivienne Westwood’s historical designs always find a way to breathe new life into the industry, no matter where her creative direction may lie. For her latest, her fans will notice nautical stripes galore, asymmetry in beautiful designs, and sweatshirts and tracksuits that have been exceptionally tailored. And don’t forget the corsets she is well known for. Daisy Ridley killed the red carpet recently in one of her designs and the Star Wars actress is now considered a threat at any event because of it. When it comes to fashion that remains innovative and above the fray, look no further than Vivienne Westwood!

