The couple’s attendance has also come just a few weeks after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiere at Goya Studios in Hollywood. Though he didn't walk the red carpet, Davidson was on hand to support his girlfriend. The reality TV star also just attended the 2022 Met Gala in NYC.

Kim and Davidson allegedly started dating in October 2021 after she hosted an episode of SNL. Speculations flared later in the year when the two were spotted at several dinners and private gatherings. Kim K even threw Davidson an extravagant birthday party in Palm Springs in mid-November.

Davidson would later refer to Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time publicly in February 2022. The couple became Instagram official in March after Kardashian posted a series of romantic photos with Davidson.