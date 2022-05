Mikaela Shiffrin owes her skiing prowess in large part to her leg and glute strength. The 27-year-old alpine ski racer couldn’t have kept her balance, navigated those tight turns on the downhill, and powered her way to two Olympic gold medals if she hadn’t worked those muscles hard, not just on the slopes but in the gym, too.

So how does Shiffrin, who’s been described by The New Yorker as “the best slalom skier in the world,” achieve those killer legs and glutes? Read about her workout below.