Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Sheer Knot Minidress

Close up of Emily Ratajkowski
Last year, Emily Ratajkowski attended the Tribeca Film Festival in a sheer Nensi Dojaka dress. During the event, the 30-year-old stood up for Megan Fox by calling out the film This Is 40 for its unfair portrayal of her character. The model wondered if her choice of language (saying she hated Judd Apatow) would affect her working relationship with the Director and other film agents. InStyle reported her saying,

"Sorry to whoever made This Is 40, I'm really roasting you right now... I don't care, I'm ready to burn the bridge to the ground."

A Stunner In Black

Emily Ratajkowski close up
Perhaps her sexy outfit distracted the crowd and prevented them from taking her statement too seriously. Emily wore a black long-sleeved AW21 Nensi Dojaka minidress with a knotted cut-out halter top meshed into a sheer bodice and mini skirt.

The sheer material exposed her toned belly and long legs clad in a lace-up strappy sandal. She paired her dress with a tousled wave hairstyle and carried a small leather clutch purse.

Not An Activist

The 30-year-old actress is vocal about gender, social, and political issues especially relating to women. Emily maintains she doesn't want to be labeled an activist despite her apparent activism. Last year, she revealed that the thought bothers her because what the world considers activism is basic care to her.

"It's just being a person who exists in this time period. How can I not care about these thigs and care about them?"

Emily Ratajkowski: My Body

The model revealed more about her experience with misogyny in the entertainment industry in her book, My Body. In the memoir, she detailed the uncomfortable incident she had with Robin Thicke while filming the video for his hit single Blurred Lines.

She talked about the singer's assault on her when he touched her inappropriately. Contrary to popular misconception, Emily said she didn't want to be "the girl that was assaulted," so she mulled over adding the essay before finally deciding to.

Read The Story Before Forming An Opinion

Emily complained about the excerpt being clickbait and diminishing the purpose of her memoir.

"I feel like it turns into a clickbait frenzy and all of a sudden words like ‘sexual assault’ and ‘allegations’ are getting thrown around rather than people reading the actual essay."

She said she wrote the book to better understand the experiences that have impacted her beliefs and politics, calling it the most open conversation she's ever had.

Emily concluded by saying,

"My only hope for this book is that, before you form an opinion, you do me the favor of reading my story in my own words."

