Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Sheer Knot Minidress

Perhaps her sexy outfit distracted the crowd and prevented them from taking her statement too seriously. Emily wore a black long-sleeved AW21 Nensi Dojaka minidress with a knotted cut-out halter top meshed into a sheer bodice and mini skirt.

The sheer material exposed her toned belly and long legs clad in a lace-up strappy sandal. She paired her dress with a tousled wave hairstyle and carried a small leather clutch purse.