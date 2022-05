Lindsey Vonn, who retired from competitive skiing in 2019, still trains like the Olympic champion she is. Nowadays, she does it more often in the gym than on the slopes. The 37-year-old alpine ski star is so devoted to fitness that she was hard at it even during lockdown, tweaking her routine with at-home workouts when she couldn’t go to the gym.

Vonn talked to Popsugar about these exercises, which anyone can copy at home even without special equipment. Scroll for the details.