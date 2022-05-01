'She's A Very Angry Girl': Tamra Judge Blasts Emily Simpson's 'RHOC' Reunion Performance

Fans of "Real Housewives Of Orange County" know that former star Tamra Judge isn't one to hold back her opinions. Despite being fired from the show two seasons ago, Tamra still frequently comments on the recent happenings of the series.

During a recent episode of her podcast with ousted "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Tamra called out one of her former costars. Even though she was warming up to her (for the first time) earlier this season, Tamra's not a fan of Emily Simpson's behavior at the Season 16 reunion.

Tamra Weighs In On Emily

Tamra Judge
Shutterstock | 673594

Tamra was initially warming up to Emily as Season 16 of "RHOC" progressed. However, the reunion was a complete turn-off for Tamra, who believed Emily was inserting herself into every conversation.

She said, “Shut up, shut up, that’s all I could say the entire time. She wouldn’t let anybody speak, and then when she did butt in, and somebody goes, ‘I’m talking,’ [she says,] ‘well can’t I have an opinion.’ She’s a very angry girl, very, very angry."

Tamra recently went on "Watch What Happens Live" and labeled Emily as this season's breakout star. Unfortunately, the reunion soured that opinion, and Tamra's reneging on her positive comments about Emily. Tamra said: "I went on "Watch What Happens Live" and said she was a break out star, and now I completely take it back, like everything is so forced and at the very beginning she came in hot, and I thought, ‘oh this is great, she’s going to stir some s***, she’s going to speak her mind because she never did that in the past,’ but now it’s like, ugh, you are just talking to hear yourself talk, sit down."

Tamra's 'RHOC' Season 16 Opinions

Tamra Judge
Giphy | PeacockTV

Commenting on Emily's reunion performance isn't the first time Tamra's doled out hot takes regarding the current "RHOOC" season. Early in the season, she slammed her friend Heather Dubrow for bragging too much about money. However, Tamra later revealed that comment was rooted more in jealousy of Heather getting her spot on the show.

Tamra also feuded this season on social media with newbie Noella Bergener. Fans have been speculating that Tamra's emerging issues with various cast members are actually part of a thinly veiled attempt to return to the show.

Tamra's Real Housewives Future

Tamra Judge
Giphy |

Even if Tamra's alleged attempts to return to "RHOOC" fail, she still has a future with the Real Housewives franchise. She might be off one show, but a new chapter is just beginning.

Tamra's set to return to television in the second season of "Real Housewives Ultimate Girl's Trip." The following season of "RHUGT" will take place at Dorinda Medley's home in the Berkshires. Alongside Tamra and Dorinda, Brandi Glanville, Eva Marcille, Vicki Gunvalson, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, and the controversial Phaedra Parks will also feature.

