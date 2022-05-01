'She's A Very Angry Girl': Tamra Judge Blasts Emily Simpson's 'RHOC' Reunion Performance

Fans of "Real Housewives Of Orange County" know that former star Tamra Judge isn't one to hold back her opinions. Despite being fired from the show two seasons ago, Tamra still frequently comments on the recent happenings of the series.
During a recent episode of her podcast with ousted "Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Tamra called out one of her former costars. Even though she was warming up to her (for the first time) earlier this season, Tamra's not a fan of Emily Simpson's behavior at the Season 16 reunion.