'She's A Very Angry Girl': Tamra Judge Blasts Emily Simpson's 'RHOC' Reunion Performance

Tamra was initially warming up to Emily as Season 16 of "RHOC" progressed. However, the reunion was a complete turn-off for Tamra, who believed Emily was inserting herself into every conversation.

She said, “Shut up, shut up, that’s all I could say the entire time. She wouldn’t let anybody speak, and then when she did butt in, and somebody goes, ‘I’m talking,’ [she says,] ‘well can’t I have an opinion.’ She’s a very angry girl, very, very angry."

Tamra recently went on "Watch What Happens Live" and labeled Emily as this season's breakout star. Unfortunately, the reunion soured that opinion, and Tamra's reneging on her positive comments about Emily. Tamra said: "I went on "Watch What Happens Live" and said she was a break out star, and now I completely take it back, like everything is so forced and at the very beginning she came in hot, and I thought, ‘oh this is great, she’s going to stir some s***, she’s going to speak her mind because she never did that in the past,’ but now it’s like, ugh, you are just talking to hear yourself talk, sit down."