Figure Skater Yuna Kim Attends Dior's Fall/Winter Show In Seoul

Yuna Kim
Figure skater Yuna Kim wore an Autumn-Winter 2022-2023 look with a matching Dior Bobby bag. Kim wore a long-sleeved floral nude top tucked into a trumpet multi-patterned skirt and black booties to Dior's Fall/Winter show in Seoul. She accessorized her look with Dior Joaillerie jewelry pieces designed by Victoire de Castellane.

The event was held at Ewha's Women's University, and Kim joined a host of other Korean celebrities, from K-Pop stars to athletes like herself, on the front row. The event aired on Dior's Instagram live and the official website.

Kim On Seoul

Kim told Dior,

"Seoul is the city where I live now. It's dynamic and lively. It's a 24/7 city that does not sleep. The Seoul Olympic Stadium where I came today, is considered a key landmark that symbolizes the city. To come to this stadium where the dreams of athletes becomes a reality, because I can feel the dreams and spirit of the athletes who have passed these places as the same Olympian. I think it is very meaningful. The City has a uniqueness that can't be found anywhere in the world."

Bae Suzy Attends The Event

Former Miss A singer Bae Su-ji a.k.a. Suzy, put a twist on the "oh-so-Parisian Dior trench coat" and sat on the front row. She paired her look with black booties and sleeked her back hair into a neat bun with a center part topping the outfit with a checkered Dior Vibe Hobo bag.

Bae Suzy Speaks On Seoul

Bae Suzy spoke with the Brand before the event went live, saying,

"Seoul is a place I have a special connection with. where I find myself improving day by day receiving positive stimulation and inspiration from people who live busy lives. From Fashion to Film Seoul is a creative hub full of talented people. When I look at the beautiful city at night, I feel at ease.

Ji Soo Of BLACKPINK

Ji Soo of BLACKPINK wore an Autumn-Winter 2022-2023 lacy dress with a micro-format Lady Dior. The dress had a lace mesh long-sleeved neckline, ruched waistline, and a flared see-through maxi skirt.

Ji Soo paired her outfit with pointed-toe pumps and styled her shiny black hair down to her chest. She wrote on her Instagram that she was happy to attend the show and looks forward to the Paris event later this year.

"The excitement is palpable in Seoul, where the Dior fashion and beauty global ambassador has arrived to discover the new #DiorFall22 collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri."

