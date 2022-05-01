Figure Skater Yuna Kim Attends Dior's Fall/Winter Show In Seoul

Figure skater Yuna Kim wore an Autumn-Winter 2022-2023 look with a matching Dior Bobby bag. Kim wore a long-sleeved floral nude top tucked into a trumpet multi-patterned skirt and black booties to Dior's Fall/Winter show in Seoul. She accessorized her look with Dior Joaillerie jewelry pieces designed by Victoire de Castellane.

The event was held at Ewha's Women's University, and Kim joined a host of other Korean celebrities, from K-Pop stars to athletes like herself, on the front row. The event aired on Dior's Instagram live and the official website.