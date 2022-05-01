ESPN Analyst Xavier Scruggs Reveals Why The Mets Have Been The Best In Baseball

Scruggs spent only three years in the MLB. All three of those years, he played with the St. Louis Cardinals but didn't have much of a chance to show how good he was or not. In his three years with the Cardinals, he was a .227 hitter and only hit one home run in 138 plate appearances. He only appeared in 50 games throughout his career.

After a short stint in the MLB, he decided to sign with the Korean Baseball League's NC Dinos. The Dinos are one of the top teams in the KBO, and unlike America, he actually found some success in Korea. He hit .300 his first season there, including 35 home runs. In his second season, he hit .257 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs.