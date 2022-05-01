Rebel Wilson Tells Jimmy Kimmel She Locked Her Teacher In A Cupboard For Four Hours — "It Was Really Good Revenge"

Rebel talked about her high school days during the show. She remarked that she lived up to her moniker by being a little cheeky in high school while being a self-proclaimed good student, bookworm, and basketball captain to boot.

Rebel also narrated how she made her teacher cry:

"In the boarding house, I would mastermind the escapes because there was a boys' school next door. We had bars on our windows — it was that type of good Christian school," she explained.

"And then I would organize the escapes to go. I'd work out all the passcodes for the alarms, like, 'let's go, let's go.' Then one time, I locked a teacher in a cupboard for four hours."

Rebel said the teacher was very mean, and her actions were borne out of revenge.

"She was a mean teacher! It was really good revenge!" she said.