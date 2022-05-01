Rebel Wilson Tells Jimmy Kimmel She Locked Her Teacher In A Cupboard For Four Hours — "It Was Really Good Revenge"

Rebel Wilson always stuns on the red carpet
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is considered fun for all its viewers and has an Instagram page with 3.1 million followers. Recently, A-list actress Rebel Wilson appeared on the show. It was a swell time with the actress as there were many lovely moments during her time on the show.

Get the highlights of Jimmy's interview with Rebel below. 

The Latest

‘The Late Show’ Cancels Episode After Stephen Colbert Contracts Covid-19

Pro Surfer Malia Manuel Is Killing It In Swimsuit Photos!

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Joins New Collin Milano Campaign

Olympian Lindsey Vonn Shares Routine For Strong Abs And Glutes

Jessie James Decker In Bikini Introduces Kittenish Swim

She Lived Up To Her Name, Rebel

Rebel talked about her high school days during the show. She remarked that she lived up to her moniker by being a little cheeky in high school while being a self-proclaimed good student, bookworm, and basketball captain to boot.

Rebel also narrated how she made her teacher cry:

"In the boarding house, I would mastermind the escapes because there was a boys' school next door. We had bars on our windows — it was that type of good Christian school," she explained. 

"And then I would organize the escapes to go. I'd work out all the passcodes for the alarms, like, 'let's go, let's go.' Then one time, I locked a teacher in a cupboard for four hours."

Rebel said the teacher was very mean, and her actions were borne out of revenge. 

"She was a mean teacher! It was really good revenge!" she said.

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Mesmerizes In Braless Catsuit

By chisom

Rebel Was Never Caught For The Prank

The Pitch Perfect actress described how the prank came about, saying that she convinced her teacher there was something in the cupboard and pushed her in before locking the door behind her.

"I know it's a bit bad...I feel a bit bad now," Rebel said, admitting her teacher cried.

She also revealed that she never got caught because the teacher did not know the exact student who pushed her in. 

Eileen Gu In Bikini Showers Olympic Body On Yacht

Miley Cyrus In Sheer Minidress Keeps It In Family

Upcoming Movie, 'Senior Year' 

The 42-year-old actress is set to appear in Senior Year, in which she portrays a popular cheerleader who awakens from a 20-year coma and decides to complete her high school education.

She told Jimmy that her role in the movie is one she can relate to because of her own high school experiences.

Rebel Stunned In A Green Plunging Dress 

Rebel appeared on the show donned a Badgley Mischka's pleated midi dress in emerald green with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. 

She accessorized the outfit with a black tote bag, which provided a lovely unifying effect. She also wore nude pumps.

Rebel is not just an actress but a comedienne hence the reason why her time on the show was especially thrilling for the audience. 

Read Next

Must Read

Khloe Kardashian In Bikini Shows Abs

Halle Berry Stuns In Leggy Sheer Dress

Sasha Banks In Bikini Is A ‘Soul Sister’

Doja Cat Tugs Down Miniskirt

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Bares Toned Abs

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.