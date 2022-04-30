Serial Killer Luis Garavito: How Unusual Piece Of Evidence Tied Him To Disturbing Crimes

On January 25, 1957, Luis Alfredo Garavito Cubillos was born in Colombia and was the oldest of seven children. During his formative years, Garavito reportedly suffered extreme abuse at the hand of his alcoholic father.

After sustaining both physical and sexual abuse from such a young age, Garavito decided to leave home at 16. At that time, he began traveling all over Colombia and taking on odd jobs here and there, including working as a store clerk and selling prayer cards as a vendor.

Despite his unconventional lifestyle, Garavito also had a girlfriend during these years. While she had a small child, it has been said that Garavito treated them well, even though he allegedly had a "volcanic temper."