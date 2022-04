The Washington Wizards are one of the lottery teams that need to be active on the trade market in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Wizards may have said many times that they have no intention of trading Bradley Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild.

But in order to convince him to sign a massive contract extension in the 2022 NBA free agency, they have to find a way to build a roster that can legitimately contend for the NBA championship title next season.