Lala Kent called it quits with Randall Emmett in October 2021 after a series of photos of the film producer with a couple of other women in Nashville began making their rounds on social media.

And while Emmett has not yet copped to her claims of being unfaithful, the Vanderpump Rules star has continued to diss her former fiancé, who is also the father of her one-year-old daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, publicly in the months since.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump has stayed relatively silent about the couple's split. Still, she shared her thoughts on the allegations against Emmett during an interview with Us Weekly on April 28.