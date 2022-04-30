Miley Cyrus Goes 'Bananas' For Pantless Photo

Miley Cyrus was all legs as she posed with no pants on next to a massive heap of peeled bananas for a glorious nature shot captured by New York-based photographer Brianna Capozzi. Part of a special limited-edition zine with Interview Magazine, the snap made waves on the pop star's Instagram feedback in October when the project came out.

Cyrus quoted Gwen Stefani in the caption, paying tribute to the gorgeous mise-en-scène (mise en place?) by set designer Nicholas Des Jardins with an evocative line from "Hollaback Girl."

Check it out below!