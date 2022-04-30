Miley Cyrus Goes 'Bananas' For Pantless Photo

Miley Cyrus in metallic-silver outfit sticks her tongue out.
Shutterstock | 3316133

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Miley Cyrus was all legs as she posed with no pants on next to a massive heap of peeled bananas for a glorious nature shot captured by New York-based photographer Brianna Capozzi. Part of a special limited-edition zine with Interview Magazine, the snap made waves on the pop star's Instagram feedback in October when the project came out.

Cyrus quoted Gwen Stefani in the caption, paying tribute to the gorgeous mise-en-scène (mise en place?) by set designer Nicholas Des Jardins with an evocative line from "Hollaback Girl."

Check it out below!

The Latest

NBA Rumors: James Wiseman & Andrew Wiggins To Knicks, Julius Randle To Warriors In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

NBA Rumors: Wizards Could Acquire Kevin Durant For Four Players & Two 1st-Rounders In Proposed Blockbuster

Kerry Washington Reveals Her Go-To Exercise For Toned Abs

WWE News: Becky Lynch Calls Out Trish Stratus For A Fight

'We All Make Sometimes Stupid Choices': 'RHOBH' Alum Lisa Vanderpump Reacts To Randall Emmett Allegedly Cheating on Lala Kent

A Leggy Display

Miley Cyrus in white shorts and matching top sticks her tongue out while holding up the peace sign.
Shutterstock | 487966

Scantily clad and heavily nonchalant, Cyrus put her bare pins on show while lounging in between two massive tree trunks with both legs hiked up. The photo was angled with the 29-year-old in the middle, leaving the forefront to the fruity props.

Banana skins were scattered galore in front of her, occupying half of the shot. Cyrus was sitting on a handful of these skins, with a heap of peeled bananas gathered on the ground a short distance away. A peaceful meadow completed the whimsical natural decor and could be seen stretching across the background.

See the photo below!

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus opens up about her struggles with identity after playing Hannah Montana.

By Cha Miñoza

Going Bananas

While the setting was definitely a-peeling, Cyrus impressed even more, and not just with the pantsless look. The former Disney star rocked an 80s-inspired curly hairstyle with long bangs nearly reaching her eyebrows, leading one fan to comment on her striking resemblance to her "honorary godmother" Dolly Parton.

"Damn dolly parton out here looking younger every day," wrote the Instagram user.

Showing off her toned legs and thighs in floral panties with a pink motif, the Plastic Hearts artist stunned in a braless yellow tank with a deep cut exposing her side tattoo. She wore cream long socks and chunky platforms in vibrant hot pink and held a banana in hand.

"Let me hear you say, this sh*t is bananasB-A-N-A-N-A-S 🍌💛🍌💛🍌," she wrote alongside the photo that went viral with over 2 million likes.

Scroll for more photos!

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Miley Cyrus vs. Ariana Grande: Who Has The Bigger Salary For 'The Voice?'

Pig-ture Perfect

Miley Cyrus in pink latex catsuit and a bow with pig ears and nose at an event.
Shutterstock | 842245

Although some fans remarked on the photoshoot being a "waste of bananas," the vast amount of fruit was actually put to good use once the camera stopped rolling. This little tidbit came from the photographer herself, who posted the same picture on Instagram along with a clarification. According to Capozzi, Des Jardins "had to peel all of these nanners."

"I helped," she added. "We later fed them to her cuteee pet pigs!"

Watch Cyrus "feeding the children" in the adorable video below and keep scrolling for more photos from the shoot!

Gucci Partner

Created to celebrate Gucci's Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau Perfume, of which Cyrus became the face last July, the pop star's zine was chock-full of bold fashion statements that included plenty of pantsless and fully topless looks, along with some nature-inspired ones.

Rocking exclusively Gucci in the magazine pages, the "Heart of Glass" singer was photographed in a yellow bra and matching maxi skirt, complete with argyle socks and a plastic toucan beak.

In another snap, she leaned on a massive chocolate bar prop, looking like a snack in red booty shorts and a caramel-colored crop top.

Cyrus, who confessed she initially didn't believe she was "the right girl" for Gucci's Flora Fantasy campaign, told Interview Magazine editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg: "You have to be very careful with what you choose because your scent too will leave a mark on other people."

Read Next

Must Read

Miley Cyrus Admits She Had 'Identity Crisis' After Hannah Montana

January Jones' Dating History: Jason Sudeikis, Ashton Kutcher, Jim Carrey & More

MLB Rumors: Yankees Want To Trade Joey Gallo

Gabrielle Union Stuns In Cutout Maxi Dress

MLB Rumors: 3 Mets Players That Could Be Traded Soon

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.